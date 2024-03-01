Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 459,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 6,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $493.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.49 and a 200 day moving average of $518.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

