Waverly Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

