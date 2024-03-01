Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,798 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

