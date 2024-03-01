Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

