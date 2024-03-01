Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 7,362 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.