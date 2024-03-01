Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,339,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

