Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $438.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 79.72%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 966,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

