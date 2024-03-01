Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer to $67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $473.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,949,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,549,975 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 28.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.