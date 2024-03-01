Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

WBA opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

