W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Paige K. Robbins Sells 3,813 Shares

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $974.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $979.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $890.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

