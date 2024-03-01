W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $974.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $979.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $890.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,301. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

