Vulcan Steel Limited (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.60.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

