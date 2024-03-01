VIZIO Holding Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VIZIO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $11.00 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 115,548.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 680,322 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

