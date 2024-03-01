Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 144.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

