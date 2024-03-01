Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.