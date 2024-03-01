Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 655 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $105.20 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

