Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $38.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

