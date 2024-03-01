Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 16.20 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vesuvius Stock Down 2.9 %
LON VSVS opened at GBX 470.40 ($5.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 481.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 378.60 ($4.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 498 ($6.32).
In related news, insider Mark Collis acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($50,511.82). 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
