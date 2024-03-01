Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of VERX opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Vertex has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vertex by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

