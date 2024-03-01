Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $221.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $8.07.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,067,728.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.