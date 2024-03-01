Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Raised to $13.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 54,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $354,691.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,777,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,986,403.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,261,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
