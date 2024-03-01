Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.3 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,473,000 after buying an additional 168,418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,075,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

