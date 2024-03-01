Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $241.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $174.99 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.