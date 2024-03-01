VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 103.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 28,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 136.9% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.38.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

