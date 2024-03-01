VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VerifyMe Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.19 on Friday. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe in the second quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

