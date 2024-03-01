Verde Capital Management Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verde Capital Management lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

