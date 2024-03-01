Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $6.98. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2,285,223 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

