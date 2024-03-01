Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of VTR opened at $42.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

