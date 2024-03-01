Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $225.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $228.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

