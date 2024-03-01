Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Shares of VEEV opened at $225.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $228.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

