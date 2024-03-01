Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

