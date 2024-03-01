Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.49

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.49 and last traded at $239.46, with a volume of 92098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average is $219.90. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

