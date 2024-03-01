Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

