Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $341.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.15. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

