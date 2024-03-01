Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

