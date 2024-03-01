VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

