VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:1GOV)

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
