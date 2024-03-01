USDD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $735.80 million and $17.40 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 736,088,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,109,678 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

