Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $235,473.92 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,859.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.