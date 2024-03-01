Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Mark Barrysmith Sells 2,083 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

