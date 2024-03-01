United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,926 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.92 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

