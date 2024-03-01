United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,156 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $198.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

