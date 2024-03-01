United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Chubb stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

