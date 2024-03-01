United Services Automobile Association Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $199.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

