United Services Automobile Association Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

