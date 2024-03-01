United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.