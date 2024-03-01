United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

