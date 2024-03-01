United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,197 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $214.46.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

