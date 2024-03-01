United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,165 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

