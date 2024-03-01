United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $746.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.36 and its 200 day moving average is $616.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $752.56.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

